5 things to know for Jan. 16: Minneapolis protests, Greenland takeover, Nobel Peace Prize, Flu season, Iran unrest

A new CNN poll finds that most Americans view the economy as the country’s top issue. It also suggests that President Donald Trump is struggling to prove that he is addressing the cost of living, with 64% of respondents saying he hasn’t done enough to lower the prices of everyday goods.

1️⃣ Minneapolis protests

Tensions flared in Minneapolis again on Thursday in the wake of a second shooting by a federal immigration officer in just over a week. President Donald Trump responded by threatening to invoke the centuries-old Insurrection Act that would allow the deployment of US troops to Minnesota. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said it is a “tool at the president’s disposal” and Trump’s warning “spoke very loud and clear to Democrats across this country.” The president previously threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act in response to anti-ICE protests in Portland last fall and, in 2020, he threatened to use the act to quell protests after George Floyd was killed.

2️⃣ Greenland takeover

Several European nations are deploying small numbers of military personnel to Greenland to participate in joint exercises with Denmark as President Trump ramps up his threats to forcibly annex the island. Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, the Netherlands, and Finland have confirmed deployments, which analysts say carry more symbolic weight at a time of unprecedented tension within NATO. This comes after Trump said earlier this week that “anything less” than US control of Greenland is “unacceptable.” Officials from Denmark and Greenland also met with Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday, but the talks appeared to yield few tangible results.

3️⃣ Nobel Peace Prize

Venezuela’s opposition leader, María Corina Machado, presented President Trump with her Nobel Peace Prize medal during a meeting at the White House on Thursday. Trump has long coveted the award, though the Nobel committee has been clear that it cannot be shared or transferred. In return, Trump apparently gave Machado a gift bag embossed with his signature and issued a broad statement of his support for a “new, genuine electoral process” in Venezuela. Machado is seeking Trump’s endorsement to become Venezuela’s next president following the ouster of Nicolás Maduro, though Trump has publicly expressed doubt about her ability to lead the country.

4️⃣ Flu season

While the flu is widespread among adults nationwide, children remain especially vulnerable to severe outcomes, health experts say. At least 17 children in the US have died from the flu this season — a number that will grow as more states report their cases to the CDC. The last flu season, which ran through the winter of 2024 and 2025, set a grim record for the most pediatric deaths in a season, with 289. One mother, whose 4-year-old daughter recently died from flu complications, said the loss has made her reconsider the importance of vaccinations and hopes other parents do the same. “Honestly, just get your flu shots,” she said. “Even if it doesn’t work this year, maybe it could have helped her a little bit.”

5️⃣ Iran unrest

Tehran is beginning to show signs of a return to normalcy after weeks of deadly anti-government demonstrations, but some Iranians say they are still bracing for possible US intervention. President Trump hasn’t taken any options off the table, the White House said, and there will be “grave consequences” if killings continue. The US military is also moving a carrier strike group to the Middle East region amid the tension, according to a source. At least 2,400 protesters have been killed since the start of Iran’s crackdown on dissent, according to a US-based rights group, and a weeklong communications blackout is still in place.

