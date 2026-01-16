21-year-old charged with 2 counts of attempted murder after multiple assaults

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) - A 21-year-old faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated robbery, and more after Fountain Police connected him to two separate assaults on Thursday night

Jakob Soroka, 21, was in the El Paso County Jail Friday night, at the time of publishing.

It all started when the Fountain Police Department got a call before 10:00 p.m. on Thursday night from the Albertacos Mexican Restaurant on Highway 85 south.

Inside the restaurant, police found a man with a stab wound in his back, but no suspect. The victim was taken to a local hospital for further treatment.

Still on the scene, police reviewed the restaurant's security cameras, which had recorded the stabbing. Based on the depiction from the security camera, they were able to find Soroka less than 10 minutes after they arrived at the scene.

He was arrested near the 7-11 gas station on Main Street.

But the police investigation didn't end there.

Fountain Police then connected Soroka to another assault from earlier in the night. Police believe that 40 minutes before the stabbing, he physically assaulted someone at Taco Bell on Camden Boulevard, which is just south of the Albertacos.

The Police Department says the victim of that assault gave a suspect description that matched Soroka.

Soroka is being held in the El Paso County Jail on a $25,000 bond. He's been charged with: