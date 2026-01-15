Skip to Content
Colorado Springs man arrested after confessing to hit-and-run that left pedestrian seriously injured

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs police say a man is in custody after confessing to hitting a pedestrian with his pick-up truck before driving away on Tuesday night – leaving the person seriously injured.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), at around 6:14 p.m. on Jan. 13, officers were dispatched to the intersection of North Circle Drive and Galley Road for a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The department said an investigation into the crash revealed a dark-colored Ford pickup had made a right-hand turn from northbound North Circle Drive to eastbound Galley Road, and had struck the pedestrian while crossing Galley Road.

Witnesses told police the driver didn't stop after hitting the pedestrian, who suffered serious bodily injury and was taken to a local hospital. As of Thursday morning, there is no update on that victim's condition, and they have not yet been publicly identified.

CSPD said officers conducting a follow-up in a nearby neighborhood located the suspect's vehicle, and the man behind the wheel was identified as Victor Langhart.

Police say he fully confessed to the crime and was taken into custody and booked into the El Paso County Jail.

CSPD says that alcohol and speed were not factors in the crash.

