Authorities searching for firearm in Prospect Lake following police chase in the area

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs police say they're actively searching Prospect Lake for a firearm after a man running from police fled into the lake and returned to the surface without his gun on Thursday afternoon.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) tells KRDO13 that officers were in the area of Prospect Lake near Memorial Park on Jan. 15, attempting to contact two individuals after receiving a call for a suspicious vehicle in the area.

Police say that when they were finally able to make contact with the two, while one person complied, the other took off, running and jumping into the lake to get away from the officers.

While he was running, police say they noticed the man appeared to have a firearm on his hip; however, when he eventually exited the lake and returned to shore, that gun was no longer with him.

CSPD tells KRDO13 they believe he may have abandoned the firearm in the water. The Colorado Springs Fire Department's dive team has now been called in to assist with a search for the weapon.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.