AI-generated robocalls threaten 14 Colorado schools, prompting lockdowns

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KRDO) - On Wednesday, at least fourteen schools in Colorado went into lockdown after receiving threatening phone calls; sheriffs say the threats were AI-generated robocalls.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO), Douglas County High School was one of the schools that received a call on Jan. 14, prompting a response from law enforcement. A trained bomb-detection K9, Nyx, was also deployed.

Authorities say the school was fully cleared and no credible threat was found.

Most of the schools involved are located in the Denver metro area, but Alamosa High School, Buena Vista High School, Durango High School, and Aspen High School also received threats.

At this time, state authorities believe there could be more schools impacted that haven't reached out yet.

The Colorado Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Management released a statement saying that they are in contact with local law enforcement agencies, but haven't received any requests for state assistance at this time.

Anyone with information, concerns, or questions related to school safety is encouraged to contact their school officials or law enforcement immediately.

