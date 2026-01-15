Absolutely Colorado: Black license plates generate $12M for Coloradans with disabilities

COLORADO (KRDO) - If it feels like Colorado’s black license plate is suddenly everywhere, you’re not imagining it - nearly half a million people have one. In fact, their popularity now surpasses all of the state's other specialty plates combined.

While the sleek black plates definitely stand out on the road, they’re not just about style - they’re helping fund programs that support Coloradans with disabilities.

Each plate, also available in blue, green, and red, costs $25 per year, and last year alone, they generated more than $12 million for the Colorado Disability Funding Committee. That money helps people with disabilities find jobs, live independently, and access community resources across the state.

Last year, funds raised through the program supported numerous organizations in Colorado Springs, including Resource Exchange Inc., Trails and Open Space Coalition, El Paso County Parks Naturalist Docent Org., and Pediatric Holistic Wellness, LLC. In Pueblo, funds benefited the Center Toward Self-Reliance.

So, the next time you spot a black license plate, know it’s more than just a cool design; it’s helping make Colorado a more inclusive place for everyone.

