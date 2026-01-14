WATCH: Colorado Springs fire crew braves the ice to rescue injured deer stuck on Curr Reservoir

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs fire crews braved the ice to rescue an injured deer that had found itself stranded at Curr Reservoir on Tuesday – and the rescue was all caught by drone footage.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department said on Jan. 13, it received a call from Colorado Parks and Wildlife about an injured deer that was spotted stuck on the iced-over reservoir, located at the Country Club of Colorado just off Highway 115.

The department said the deer had fallen through the ice and managed to pull itself out, but was left exhausted and unable to move due to a break in the ice.

CSFD said crews worked quickly to gear up in their full ice-rescue equipment before slowly making their way onto the frozen lake. While the deer was understandably frightened, crews were able to secure the animal in a harness and drag it across the ice and back onto solid ground.

Video shared by the department even shows one CSFD engineer sharing a sweet, calming moment with the deer after the harness slipped off, petting it before helping to bring it to shore.

As soon as the animal hit land, it found its strength and took off running back into the wild, CSFD said.

"A big thank you to our friends at CPW for the call and partnership," the department said in a post to social media. "Teamwork made this rescue possible, and we're grateful for the chance to help one of Colorado's wild residents get a second chance."

