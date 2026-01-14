Low-pressure system moves in over the weekend, bringing an end to spring-like temperatures

A low-pressure system will move in over the weekend, bringing an end to our spring-like temperatures.

Southern Colorado stays mostly high and dry in the 7–10 day forecast, with temperatures remaining above average. The average high is 44 degrees in Colorado Springs and 48 degrees in Pueblo. On Wednesday, Colorado Springs reached 50 degrees at the Air Force Academy, while Pueblo topped out at 55 degrees at the airport.

Increasing winds will be the main concern over the next couple of days, with elevated fire danger possible. The eastern plains can expect sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts near 50 mph tomorrow between noon and 1 p.m., and again Friday during the same time frame. If relative humidity drops below 20 percent, red flag warnings may be issued.

Overnight lows will trend back to seasonal levels this weekend, falling into the 17-to-20-degree range depending on elevation across El Paso County. Afternoon highs will cool into the 40s, but not before a couple more warm and sunny days some locations could still climb close to 60 degrees before the cooldown arrives.

