CDPHE to send reminder texts and emails to families about vaccines

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Starting today, Jan. 14, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) will send text messages and email notifications to families with children between the ages of four and six whose records show their children are overdue for a measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine.

State officials say the texts will come from 5778 and read:

From CDPHE: According to our records, your child/children (4-6 yrs) may be overdue for their measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine. The MMR vaccine is 97% effective and is the best way to protect your child from measles, which can cause serious and long-lasting health problems. With measles on the rise, contact a vaccine provider today: https://cdphe.colorado.gov/immunizations/get-vaccinated. You can exempt your child/children from school-required vaccines. More info: https://cdphe.colorado.gov/vaccine-exemptions.

Emails will come from cdphe.vaccine.registry@state.co.us and read:

Dear parent(s) and/or guardian(s), According to state public health records, your child/children aged 4 to 6 years may be overdue for their measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine. Measles is not just a rash. It’s a disease that can lead to respiratory failure, brain swelling, and even death. Measles spreads easily. It can hang around in the air for up to two hours and stays on surfaces, too. If one person has it, nine out of 10 unvaccinated people around them will get measles. The MMR vaccine is 97% effective and is the best way to protect your child from measles which can cause serious and long-lasting health problems. With the rise of measles cases across the U.S., including in Colorado, now is the time to make sure your child is protected. The MMR vaccine is easy to get. You can find it at doctor’s offices, community health centers, pharmacies, public health clinics, and some schools. Contact a vaccine provider or your local public health agency to make an appointment and learn more about which additional vaccine(s) might be recommended. To find a vaccine provider near you, visit: cdphe.colorado.gov/immunizations/get-vaccinated. If your child/children are already up to date with their MMR vaccine, let us know by filling out this Google form. Be sure to attach a copy of their vaccine record. We are standing by to update their vaccination record in our Colorado Immunization Information System and will notify you by email when it has been updated. You can exempt your child/children from school-required vaccines. For more information, visit cdphe.colorado.gov/vaccine-exemptions.

Officials say this text will go out to the guardians of more than 61,000 children, and the information will be pulled from the Colorado Immunization Information System records.

