U.S. Northern Command meets with 11 cities in preparation of World Cup

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Representatives from 11 cities came to Colorado Springs on Jan. 13 in preparation for the upcoming World Cup.

The group discussed security and logistics plans as thousands of people are expected to travel to the U.S. for the games.

Officials confirm that security will be managed by U.S. Northern Command, which is based in Colorado Springs. With nearly a dozen U.S. cities expected to host thousands of people from around the world, officials stressed the impact and importance of security.

"I think a great comparison is the Super Bowl that I like to make. But 130 million people watched the last Super Bowl, the last World Cup final, 1.6 billion people watched it," says Andrew Giuliani, the executive director of the White House task force overseeing the FIFA World Cup.

Giuliani also mentions that officials are trying to reduce visa wait times for countries competing in the games while maintaining proper safety procedures.

