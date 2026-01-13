Temperatures are trending cooler by the end of the week

We are underneath the warmest day in the forecast thanks to a ridge of high pressure aloft. This ridge can be blamed for the dry and warm stretch over Southern Colorado. Temperatures warmed up for the 50s and 60s for some, but for Wednesday, most areas will stay in the 50s, with the higher elevation regions staying in the 40s.

This weather provides a good opportunity to take advantage of parks, trails, and walks. Overnight lows and morning temperatures will still drop below freezing for El Paso and Teller Counties.

Keep an eye on the humidity and winds. With this much dry weather, fire danger is possible. However, we are not under any red flag warnings as of Tuesday.

Although this mild weather is a brief respite from the season, it won’t last forever. Climate data shows both Colorado Springs and Pueblo swing much cooler as winter progresses, with January norms well below what we’re seeing right now.

