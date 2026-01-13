Pueblo Police investigating suspicious package at Fire Station
Pueblo, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department is responding to Pueblo Fire Station 1 after crews there discovered a suspicious package, thought to be a pipe bomb. Police say a male suspect has been identified and is currently being questioned.
Fire Station 1 is the biggest fire station in Pueblo, located on 7th Street and Greenwood Street.
This is a developing story. We will update with more information as it becomes available.
