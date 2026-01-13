Pueblo D60 graduation rates climb sharply as fewer students drop out

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) — Pueblo School District 60's four-year graduation rate has increased by 4.7%, climbing the school's overall rate to 88.9%.

According to the district, on top of this, their dropout rate also saw a 1.2% decrease, bringing it below the statewide average.

D60's superintendent, Dr. Kimzey, credits the increase to coordinated strategy that focuses on engagement at every level, with all staff focused upon supporting each student individually.

Those key strategies include the following:

Implementing further support for academics, including daily attendance, which includes home visits and partnerships with businesses and nonprofit organizations.

Expanding student and family engagement with community events, adding transition programs for those entering middle and high school, and additional student success coordinators to middle and high schools to help provide individualized support.

Increased district-wide classroom observations and coaching, with a focus on literacy.

Career and Technical Education (CTE) pathways, free concurrent enrollment opportunities, give students more options to connect learning to their future goals.

Expansion of district online educational offerings for secondary students, including Dutch Clark Digital at Paragon for high school students and D60 Online for middle school students.

“Our progress is the result of the systemic, intentional work of our staff, in partnership with our families and community, from Pre-K through 12th grade. These efforts include our holistic approach to building stronger, culturally responsive connections with students and families, providing proactive intervention and instructional supports and leadership, and creating more relevant pathways to graduation,” Kimzey said.

