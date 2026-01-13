PPORA secures $2.5 million advancing Pikes Peak region’s outdoor priorities

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — Pikes Peak Outdoors Recreation Action (PPORA) accepted a $2.5 million grant presented by Governor Jared Polis and Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade to advance local recreation and outdoor opportunities in the Pikes Peak region.

The Colorado Outdoor Regional Partnerships Initiative Grant is the first phase of a four-year project that focuses on the outdoors, which includes the following plans, according to PPORA.

New and existing Ring the Peak Trail segments,

Camping expansion and management,

Wildlife habitat restoration,

Recreation management,

Year-round Ambassador Program, and

Partnership capacity support.

According to PPORA, this is the first step in a project that exceeds $6.1 million.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.