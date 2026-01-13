Meet Nix, the local shelter dog who’s the only Colorado pup competing in the 2026 Puppy Bowl

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – KRDO13 can officially confirm one Nix will be playing in the big Bowl game in February - and he can't stop wagging his tail about it!

The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) has confirmed that one of its shelter puppies, Nix, will be competing in the 2026 Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet.

The shelter says the Bichon Frise mix is the only shelter dog from Colorado taking the field on Feb. 8. He will represent Team Fluff, playing against Team Ruff on the big day.

Courtesy: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

"While we’re still waiting to see if Bo Nix will make it to the Super Bowl, we already know that a much fluffier Nix is guaranteed to steal hearts on the big stage," HSPPR says. "Now you have two players named Nix to cheer for this season!"

The shelter says Nix is all ready to show off his skills and represent his namesake with "tail wags and touchdowns."

And there’s already a happy ending to Nix’s story! HSPPR confirms he has been successfully adopted.

Tune in to catch Nix's performance and cheer for our little hometown hero at the Puppy Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 8, at 12 p.m. MST on Animal Planet!

