Homicide suspect taken into custody after I-70 closure

today at 4:26 PM
Published 3:25 PM

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- I-70 is back up and running after a massive stretch of the road was shut down earlier today, Jan. 13, while law enforcement searched for a homicide suspect.

According to law enforcement, 27-year-old Kenny Espinoza was taken into custody during that search. 

Our Denver 9News partners report that Eagle County received information that Espinoza was traveling near Gypsum.

Espinoza was wanted for his alleged connection to a shooting that happened in Westminster over the weekend, according to the Eagle County Sheriff's Office.

