Fatal single-vehicle crash closes Portland and Joplin Avenue
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking the community to avoid Portland Avenue and Joplin Avenue due to a single-vehicle crash.
PPD confirms one fatality.
Details at this time are limited. This article may be updated.
