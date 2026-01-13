Skip to Content
News

Fatal single-vehicle crash closes Portland and Joplin Avenue

KRDO
By
New
Published 4:39 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking the community to avoid Portland Avenue and Joplin Avenue due to a single-vehicle crash.

PPD confirms one fatality.

Details at this time are limited. This article may be updated.

Abby Smith

