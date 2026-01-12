Texans defense overwhelms Steelers in potential Aaron Rodgers finale

By Kevin Dotson, CNN

(CNN) — The Houston Texans defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 30-6 in the final game of the wild card round of the playoffs on Monday in what might be the end of the Aaron Rodgers’ era in the NFL.

The pivotal play in the game came early in the fourth quarter with Houston leading 10-6.

The Texans’ swarming defense got to Steelers quarterback Rodgers for a sack and fumble. Will Anderson Jr. knocked the ball out of Rodgers’ grasp and Sheldon Rankins scooped it up and ran it in 33 yards for a touchdown to put the game out of reach at 17-6.

The score got out of hand after that, as the Texans’ offense tacked on a touchdown and the defense added another score when Rodgers threw an interception that was returned 50 yards for touchdown by safety Calen Bullock.

The Texans will next face the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, in the divisional round.

This weekend will feature a pair of doubleheaders.

On Saturday, the AFC top-seeded Denver Broncos will host the Buffalo Bills and the NFC No. 1 Seattle Seahawks welcome the division rival San Francisco 49ers.

Sunday, the Texans will face the Patriots followed by the Chicago Bears hosting the Los Angeles Rams.

