Mueller State Park opens long awaited XC Ski tracks after snow dump
DIVIDE, Co. (KRDO) - After over a foot of snow late last week, Mueller State Park saw one of its busiest weekends of the season so far as the park could finally groom and open its XC ski tracks.
Mueller has not escaped the impacts of Colorado's strangely warm and dry Winter this year. Temperatures have been downright pleasant much of December and January. It resulted in a very warm start to the new year and elevated foot traffic for the park's annual First Day Hike on January 1. Finally, the warm hike enjoyers are giving way to the winter snowshoe and XC ski enthusiasts.