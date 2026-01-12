Mild week ahead for Southern Colorado amid varied seasonal conditions

Today’s weather is characterized by sunny skies and daytime highs near 60 degrees.

Residents of Southern Colorado can expect a pleasant start to the work week, with mostly mild temperatures and abundant sunshine in both El Paso and Pueblo County through mid-week. High temperatures will climb into the upper 50s and low 60s before a slight cooldown by Wednesday.

The region is looking completely dry through Wednesday, with low chances of seeing any precipitation through the rest of the week. The roads will have plenty of time to melt the snow from last week’s storm.

Overnight lows continue to be freezing and mainly in the 20s for El Paso County. In Pueblo County, the coldest temperatures are still freezing, but in the high 20s to low 30s.

