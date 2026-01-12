Fighting with the Fed, facial recognition, binge drinking: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

President Donald Trump wants interest rates to fall, stocks to boom and for the Federal Reserve chairman to get off the stage. His administration’s unprecedented criminal investigation of Jerome Powell puts all that at risk, CNN’s Matt Egan writes.

Some of the biggest chains in the US are using the technology to try to stop shoplifting, but most customers are unaware their faces are being scanned while they shop. Wegmans just became the latest store to cause an uproar.

Many people who stop using weight loss drugs will return to their previous weight within two years. Research suggests the problem is amplified with GLP-1 medications.

Dark-eyed junco songbirds have been serenading the UCLA campus for decades as they forage for food. But their beaks changed shape during the pandemic, a surprising shift that could be a case of rapid evolution.

A soldier, a daredevil and a son who triumphed over tragedy will be among the 16 American figure skaters headed to Milan for the Winter Olympics. Meet the team.

🍽️ Tube-ular experience: London has plenty of excellent restaurant options, but one of the city’s most unexpected venues lies at the end of a subway line. It’s a surreal collision of grit and glamour.

👠 Dressed to impress: Hollywood stars were out in full force for the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills. See every look from the red carpet.

🧠 Quiz answer: A. Apple is partnering with Google’s Gemini for the new version of Siri, which is set to launch later this year.

