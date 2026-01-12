Colorado Springs figure skaters to compete at Winter Olympics

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Three Colorado Springs figure skaters will compete in the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics. 26-year-old Amber Glenn will compete in the women's category, alongside Ellie Kam, 21, and Danny O’Shea, 34, who will compete as a pair.

Glenn is the first woman to win three consecutive U.S. titles since Michelle Kwan. She will also be the oldest US ladies’ singles skater to compete at the Olympics since 1927, according to Team USA.

Glenn's biggest weapon walking into the Olympics is arguably her coveted triple Axel.

Ellie Kam and Danny O’Shea, dubbed "Team KamO," competed at the 2025 World Championships, despite the fact that O'Shea had a broken foot. The two will compete as a pair.

In total, 16 figure skaters will represent Team USA at the Winter Olympics.

