CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Snowboarders pulled into an avalanche at Rocky Mountain National Park

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two snowboarders in a group of three were pulled into an avalanche over the weekend, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) says. Video above shows the incident.

According to CAIC, the riders were in Haiyaha Couloir in Rocky Mountain National Park.

"The group reported ski cutting the upper chute, which triggered a Wind Slab avalanche that cleared part of the slope," read a post by CAIC. "The group shared their lessons learned and mistakes in their field report."

Thankfully, the CAIC says they were all able to get to safety, though one person suffered a dislocated shoulder while trying to hold onto a nearby tree.

