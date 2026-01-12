ALDI to expand to Colorado, with locations planned for Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The major grocery chain ALDI has announced plans to move into Colorado, with locations planned for Colorado Springs.

In a press release, ALDI did not announce where specific Colorado Springs locations would be. ALDI says that the Colorado expansion is part of its five-year plan, with 50 stores set to open in the next two years in the Denver and Colorado Springs markets.

KRDO13 has reached out to the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department (PPRBD) to see if any permits have been filed with its office. A spokesperson with PPRBD says they haven't received anything just yet.

The grocery chain says that its expansion will also bring a new distribution center to Aurora, Colorado, which is slated to open in 2029.

"These strategic investments are all about making sure customers can continue to count on us for the quality, affordable groceries and enjoyable shopping experience they love,” said CEO Atty McGrath. “As we look ahead to our next 50 years in the U.S., we’ll continue to earn shopper loyalty by staying true to what’s made ALDI successful: keeping things simple and delivering real value.”

ALDI is known around the country for its low prices. Almost all the items in its stores are its "exclusive brand" (i.e., store brand instead of name brand). Its no-frills model allows the company to provide groceries, including fresh produce, at a lower price point compared to competitors.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.