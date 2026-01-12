5 things to know for Jan. 12: Iran protests, Minnesota ICE shooting, Venezuela, Golden Globes, Federal Reserve



Greenland’s untapped mineral wealth has put the island at the top of President Donald Trump’s wish list. With opposition growing, he is escalating his rhetoric and is now threatening to take the territory “the hard way.”

1️⃣ Iran protests

More than 500 people have been killed as Iran enters a third week of nationwide anti-government protests. A communications blackout imposed by authorities has now lasted over three days, and demonstrations have spread beyond Iran’s borders. In Los Angeles, a person was detained after driving a U-Haul truck through a crowd of anti-Iranian regime protesters, striking a man who was treated at the scene for minor injuries. Meanwhile, President Trump said Iran “called to negotiate,” as his administration considers potential military options for intervention. Iranian officials warned that American military and commercial bases would be targeted in retaliation if the US intervenes.

2️⃣ Minnesota ICE shooting

Hundreds of additional Border Patrol officers are headed to Minneapolis as tensions flare following an ICE‑involved shooting last week that left a 37-year-old mother dead. Videos of the shooting are still emerging, and Minnesota officials are disputing the federal account of the incident while calling for greater transparency. More than 1,000 demonstrations were planned across the US over the weekend in protest of the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown in Minneapolis and elsewhere. Saturday’s protest in the Twin Cities drew a crowd of thousands to the street where the shooting took place.

3️⃣ Venezuela

President Trump on Sunday signaled a willingness to meet with Venezuela’s newly sworn-in president after the capture of ousted leader Nicolás Maduro. Trump is also set to meet this week with Venezuelan opposition leader and 2025 Nobel Peace Prize winner María Corina Machado, though he has expressed doubts about her ability to lead a post-Maduro government. This comes as the Senate is expected to vote in the coming days on a measure to limit Trump’s war powers in Venezuela after he ordered the Maduro operation without congressional approval.

4️⃣ Golden Globes

The 83rd Golden Globe Awards took place Sunday, celebrating some of the biggest hits in film and TV from the past year. Paul Thomas Anderson’s dark comedy “One Battle After Another” had a huge night, winning four trophies — including Best Musical or Comedy, plus directing and screenplay honors — while Teyana Taylor took home Best Supporting Actress for the film in a tearful speech. On the TV side, Netflix’s limited series “Adolescence” swept its categories, and medical drama “The Pitt” won Best Drama Series. The Globes also added a Best Podcast of the Year category, with Amy Poehler’s celebrity interview show, “Good Hang with Amy Poehler,” securing the inaugural win.

5️⃣ Federal Reserve

Federal prosecutors have opened a criminal investigation into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell over his June testimony to Congress regarding the central bank’s $2.5 billion headquarters renovation in Washington, DC. Powell responded in a video on Sunday, calling the probe a direct result of his ongoing disputes with the Trump administration over interest rates. “The threat of criminal charges is a consequence of the Federal Reserve setting interest rates based on our best assessment of what will serve the public, rather than following the preferences of the President,” Powell said. The investigation highlights the tension between the Fed and the White House as Trump continues to challenge the central bank’s political independence.

Representation matters

Autism advocates are celebrating the release of the first-ever Barbie on the spectrum. The new doll joins Mattel’s Fashionistas line, featuring Barbies with diverse skin tones, hair textures, body types and health conditions

NFL playoffs

The 49ers, Bills and Patriots are all moving on after a wild weekend of NFL playoff action.

High schooler aims for Supreme Court upset in transgender sports case

The Supreme Court is set to debate two appeals this week dealing with state bans on trans girls playing on women’s teams.

Japan dives into New Year with prayers and an icy plunge

Dozens of worshipers plunged into icy waters at a Tokyo shrine on Sunday, honoring a centuries-old New Year ritual for purification and good health.

The art of omission

The Smithsonian has taken down details about President Trump’s two impeachments from an exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery.

▶️ iPhone’s monumental impact 19 years after debut

The iPhone was once a pocket brick … now it’s a pocket genius. CNN’s Kasie Hunt looks at the impact of the iPhone 19 years after its debut.

