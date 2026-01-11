Selena Gomez wows Golden Globes in custom Chanel gown that took over 320 hours to make

By Oscar Holland, CNN

(CNN) — The red carpet at this year’s Golden Globe Awards is awash with black gowns and Old Hollywood glamour — and Selena Gomez brought both.

The singer and actor was a picture of elegance as she arrived at the Beverly Hilton hotel in a Chanel dress that took the French label over 320 hours to make.

Embellished with about 200 embroidered elements, the custom bustier dress blossomed with feathers, silk chiffon and silk organza. The strapless design meanwhile dipped into a V shape at the back, revealing Gomez’s rose tattoo.

She completed the look with Chanel jewelry — including huge diamond-encrusted earrings and several rings — and a pair of black slingbacks only visible as she lifted the floor-length dress to walk along the red carpet.

Nominated (for the fourth consecutive year) for her performance in “Only Murders in the Building,” Gomez also sported glamorous bob hairstyle, black nail polish and classic red lipstick.

She was accompanied on the red carpet by her husband, music producer Benny Blanco, who wore a black suit with an unbuttoned shirt and statement brooch. He, too, sparkled with diamonds — and a pair of bejeweled loafers.

Gomez has often turned to Chanel for its women’s tailoring, including the tweed skirt she wore to the Academy Women’s Luncheon in 2024 and the navy two-piece she sported at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019.

