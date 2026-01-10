Sunshine for the rest of the weekend. Warming up midweek

There's a very strong dome of dry air just to the west of Colorado, and that dome is routing winds up into Canada, and back down through our state. The result? A chilly northerly breeze for most locations, but with all the sunshine, we got lots of melting snow. Because we're expecting clear skies tonight, we're also expecting very cold low temperatures in the teens and 20s.

Be careful walking to and from your apartment or home if there's clear ice around. Sunday will be warmer with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s, and the expected sunshine will continue to melt icy patches and dry the streets.

Warmer temperatures and continued sunshine are expected for next week, with daytime high temperatures climbing back into the mid 50s. A cold weather system will push down across the Central Plains on Wednesday, and that could bring gusty winds and clouds to the Plains.

Clouds could also creep into the Colorado Springs area Thursday night into Friday. This will all depend on how far westward that next system pushes. For now, we'll keep our skies mostly fair.