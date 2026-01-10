Boy’s hoops: Banning Lewis impresses vs Vanguard
The Banning Lewis boys basketball team remained undefeated with a 75-29 win over Vanguard.
The Stallions improve to 8-0 this season.
Vanguard suffers just its second loss and is now 5-2.
The Banning Lewis boys basketball team remained undefeated with a 75-29 win over Vanguard.
The Stallions improve to 8-0 this season.
Vanguard suffers just its second loss and is now 5-2.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.