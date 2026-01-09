Trump cancels second wave of attacks on Venezuela due to cooperation

By Jack Guy, CNN

(CNN) — US President Donald Trump said that he had cancelled a “previously expected” second wave of attacks on Venezuela due to the country’s cooperation with the US.

The announcement came in a Truth Social post early Friday, in which Trump praised the actions of Venezuela’s acting government.

“Venezuela is releasing large numbers of political prisoners as a sign of ‘Seeking Peace,’” wrote Trump. “This is a very important and smart gesture.”

Trump went on say that the two nations are “working well together, especially as it pertains to rebuilding, in a much bigger, better, and more modern form, their oil and gas infrastructure.”

“Because of this cooperation, I have cancelled the previously expected second Wave of Attacks, which looks like it will not be needed, however, all ships will stay in place for safety and security purposes,” he added.

It comes as the US president is set to meet at the White House on Friday with executives from major oil companies to persuade them to increase Venezuela’s oil output and make new investments in the country.

He claimed that “at least 100 Billion Dollars will be invested by BIG OIL,” but the oil industry has expressed serious skepticism about ponying up tens of billions of dollars over a decade to restore Venezuela’s oil infrastructure.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN's David Goldman and Adam Cancryn contributed to this report.