Ski Patrol strike ends in Telluride after resort and union ratify new contract

TELLURIDE, Colo. (KRDO) - The Telluride Ski Patrol strike is over, allowing Telluride Ski Resort to reopen more of the mountain safely, after the two sides signed a new contract.

The ski resort and the local ski patrol union both issued statements on the ratification of the new contract.

"We are so excited to announce that the Ski Patrol Union has accepted our last offer, so we are back in business!" Telluride Ski Resort shared on their website. "We will begin the process of safely reopening the mountain immediately, much like the early season opening process we typically follow."

Meanwhile, the Telluride Professional Ski Patrol Association (TPSPA) issued their own statement on social media, writing, "The TPSPA had a lengthy discourse as a group over our compromise and new contract. While we are ultimately very disappointed to not address our broken wage structure, we are immensely proud of our efforts that have led to this financial movement."

With today's weather, it couldn't have come at a better time.

As TPSPA said: "Let it snow."

