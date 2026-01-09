Skip to Content
Rollover crash on I-25 NB near Interquest Parkway

today at 6:29 PM
Published 6:25 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- While live on the roads, KRDO13's crew drove up on a rollover crash on I-25 Northbound near Interquest Parkway.

Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) reports that the crash is between Exit 151, Briargate Parkway, and Exit 153, Interquest Parkway. CDOT encourages slower speeds and says to expect delays.

Details at this time are limited.

Abby Smith

