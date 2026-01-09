Michael B. Jordan said watching ‘Sinners’ made him cry

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — If “Sinners” made you emotional, you have something in common with one of its stars, Michael B. Jordan.

In an interview with W, the actor said starring as identical twins Elijah “Smoke” Moore and Elias “Stack” Moore put him in his feels.

“I cried during Sinners,” he told the publication. “I also cried during the making of the film.”

It’s not just his own projects that move him, as he also said the film “‘Armageddon’ gets me every time.”

“I dropped tears in Armageddon big-time,” he said. “I had a really good cry watching the last season of the anime My Hero Academia, when Bakugo, a character from the first season, has this emotional moment where he finally gets recognized by one of his mentors and idols. It was beautiful.”

Jordan, who has had a long standing collaboration with “Sinners” writer and director Ryan Coogler, has won critical acclaim and award nominations thanks to his seamless performance as twins.

His costar Wunmi Mosaku plays Annie, the estranged wife of Smoke, and told W she “never got confused” by Jordan playing two different characters.

“I could tell if he was Smoke or Stack with my back turned. We had this kind of magnetism when he was Smoke,” she said. “And when he was Stack, we were on the other side of the room. It was his cadence, his rhythm, his energy, his spirit, his face. Stack has dimples, and Smoke doesn’t.”

Jordan has been nominated in the best actor in a motion picture – drama category for Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards.

