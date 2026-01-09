El Paso County Sheriff’s Office seeking assistance identifying woman who had medical emergency

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) says it's seeking assistance identifying a woman who had a medical emergency on Friday morning.

At this time, EPSO says a photo is not currently available, though the sheriff's office did provide a description of the woman.

According to EPSO, she had a medical emergency in Eastridge Park. She is described as a white female, about 50 years old. The sheriff's office says she is heavy-set, with long brownish hair. She was wearing purple glasses, a red Looney Tunes t-shirt, plaid pajama pants, and black tennis shoes. She has a tattoo with the word "sisters," as well as a lava lamp and moon tattoo.

Anyone with information on her identity should call EPSO at 719-390-5555.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.