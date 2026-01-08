Skip to Content
UCCS women knock off CSU-Pueblo

Published 10:52 PM

UCCS defeated CSU-Pueblo, 52-35, on Thursday night.

Amaya Moore Allen lead the Mountain Lions with 16 points.

UCCS has won four its last five games.

Danny Mata

Danny Mata is a sports anchor/reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Danny here.

