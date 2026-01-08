Snow Thursday evening to Friday morning

TODAY: We are tracking a cold day Thursday as a cold front moves into southern Colorado. An initial round of precipitation will move in to the region early Thursday morning. This will create light snow showers for those in higher elevations and rain showers for those closer to the eastern plains. A second round of precipitation will move into the region in the evening bringing snow and heavy snow for some later this afternoon and evening.

TONIGHT: Snow will continue to fall Thursday evening becoming more widespread by about 11 p.m. We also drop down to a low around 20 degrees in Colorado Springs tonight. This will create potentially slick and icy roads overnight into Friday morning.

EXTENDED: As the most recent data shows the snow moving into southern Colorado later, we can expect some snow Friday morning, pushing south and clearing out by the afternoon. Strong winds are also expected Friday morning causing potential visibility issues due to blowing snow.