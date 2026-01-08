Pop star Bruno Mars coming to Colorado Springs in first headline tour in nearly a decade

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – World-famous pop star Bruno Mars is coming to Colorado Springs as part of his first headline stadium tour in nearly a decade.

On Thursday, the American singer-songwriter announced a 40-date tour, titled "The Romatic Tour," beginning in April 2026 and spanning North America, Europe and the UK.

Most notably for us here in southern Colorado – the tour will stop at Falcon Stadium, located at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, on Saturday, Sept. 26!

The tour announcement comes just a day after Mars announced his fourth solo album, "The Romantic," which is set to be released on Feb. 27. It marks his first solo album since 2016.

Joining Mars on the tour in select cities are artists Leon Thomas, Raye and Victoria Monet, according to a post announcing the tour.

Courtesy: Bruno Mars

Presale begins on Wednesday, Jan. 14, at 12 p.m. local time. To participate, fans must sign up at BrunoMars.com by Monday, Jan. 12, at 10 a.m. P.T. The remaining tickets will be available for general onsale, which starts on Thursday, Jan. 15 at noon local time.

Bruno Mars hasn't hit the road for a headlining run since his wildly popular 24K Magic tour, which kicked off in 2017.

