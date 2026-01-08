Democratic Rep. Steny Hoyer announces he will retire after four decades in Congress

By Mary Kay Mallonee, Camila DeChalus, Sarah Ferris, CNN

(CNN) — Democratic Rep. Steny Hoyer, one of Congress’ longest serving Democrats who spent nearly two decades in his party’s leadership, will not seek reelection this November.

The Maryland congressman became visibly emotional at times Thursady as he formally announced his decision during a speech from the House floor.

“We must respect and love one another. We must remember that we are not great or unique because we say we’re great, but because we are just, generous and fair,” the 86-year-old said.

Reflecting on what led to his career in public service – and more than four decades in Congress – he recalled that hearing then-Sen. John F. Kennedy speak changed his career trajectory entirely and led to pursuing studies in political science, a degree in law and later a career in government.

Hoyer spent more than a decade in the Maryland state Senate before taking his political ambition to the US House. Elected to Congress in 1981 through a special election, Hoyer’s tenure included turns as House Democratic whip, deputy majority whip and chair of the Democratic Caucus.

In those roles, Hoyer showed a knack for shepherding landmark legislation through divided coalitions, including the Americans With Disabilities Act in 1990.

Hoyer spoke Thursday about the triumphs and setbacks he experienced in office and the relationships he built across political parties. He urged lawmakers to renew their commitment to the Constitution, work together, and govern responsibly.

Hoyer had a penchant for old-school negotiating; he maintained close friendships with top Republicans, like former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, even when former Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi and others in the party could not.

As a longtime deputy to Pelosi, Hoyer had a hand in nearly every major piece of Democratic legislation in recent decades. He helped muscle through former President Barack Obama’s health care law — and then helped the party navigate voters’ wrath in the wake of the 2010 midterms. When Democrats returned to power after a Trump-fueled midterm in 2018, he helped Pelosi steer a fractious caucus through two historic impeachment votes and then, later, behind Biden’s huge pandemic-era packages.

And as a political moderate, he served as a key bridge between Democrats’ battleground members with the more progressive leadership suite. He is also a fierce ally to Israel – a matter that has grown far more contentious in his party in recent years.

Hoyer said he plans to remain active during his final months in office, particularly in efforts to keep the government open.

Hoyer also thanked his constituents, as well as his family and late wife for supporting his career in public service.

Hoyer told The Washington Post in a lengthy interview published ahead of his formal announcement that he made the decision to leave the House with his family over the holidays.

“I did not want to be one of those members who clearly stayed, outstayed his or her ability to do the job,” Hoyer, the third-longest-serving member of the House, told the Post.

When Hoyer stepped back from his leadership role in 2023, along with Pelosi and Jim Clyburn, who stepped down as House speaker and majority whip, respectively, it represented a generational change for the Democratic Party in the chamber.

“I think all of us have been around for some time and pretty much have a feel for the timing of decisions. And I think all three of us felt that this was the time,” Hoyer told CNN’s Dana Bash at the time.

