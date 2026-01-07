Shelter-in-place lifted, Homeland Security capture wanted felon

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department issued a shelter-in-place near 1400 Grand Overlook St due to law enforcement activity.

The neighborhood just south of the Union and Highway 24 interchange was under a shelter-in-place for about two hours earlier this afternoon while officers searched for a suspect. The shelter-in-place was lifted shortly before 2 p.m.

Peak Alerts map that shows the former shelter-in-place location

Colorado Springs police say officers were helping homeland security agents today as they worked to take a wanted felon into custody.

Police say the suspect allegedly ran into this neighborhood, prompting officers to call in additional resources and issue the shelter-in-place.

KRDO13 spoke with a neighbor who lives just steps from where the shelter-in-place was issued. He says seeing this level of police activity unfold in his neighborhood was alarming.

"They were going through the houses with dogs and stuff, and checking the area. I couldn't tell if it was an ICE operation or just police because I did see multiple police units," said Steven Zesati.

Colorado Springs police say K-9 officers and a drone were used to help search for the suspect. He was eventually located in a shed in a backyard nearby.

"It's really disturbing because this is a beautiful neighborhood, it's not very old, it's about 7 years old. We moved in right when the houses were being built, and ah, we know a lot of our neighbors, and they're all hard-working people, very peaceful people, so to see some kind of operation like that it is alarming." Zesati added.

Police say the suspect was taken into custody and identified as Yorvis Carrascal-Campo, who was charged with racketeering conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, aiding and abetting, and conspiracy.

Details at this time are very limited. This article may be updated.

