SAG shows lopsided love to beloved dynamic duos and more takeaways from the renamed Actor Award nominations

(CNN) — Despite what your group text may believe, the return of Connor Storrie’s mustache is not the biggest storyline of Wednesday morning’s Actor Award nominations.

The “Heated Rivalry” breakout star and “Abbott Elementary’s” Janelle James announced the nominees for the Actor Awards presented by SAG-AFTRA, which were formerly known as the SAG Awards and celebrate acting across film and television, voted on by actors in the Screen Actors Guild.

In some of the categories the voters this time around took a “this, but not that” approach.

For instance, Ariana Grande scored a nod for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role for her performance in “Wicked: For Good,” while her costar and publicity tour bff Cynthia Erivo was not recognized for the sequel.

On the television side, Adam Brody earned a nomination in the lead male actor in a comedy series category for his role as a rabbi in love in the popular Netflix series “Nobody Wants This,” but Kristen Bell who plays his love interest was snubbed.

The lack of a nomination for Wagner Moura – who has been widely seen as a frontrunner for an Academy Award with his star turn as a former educator caught in the turmoil of a Brazilian military dictatorship in “The Secret Agent” – was also viewed as a snub and highlighted the lack of international nominees in the movie categories. Same goes for snubs all around to the cast of the Norwegian family drama “Sentimental Value,” which was expected to get at least some recognition.

On the other hand, Hollywood loves content about Hollywood, so Seth Rogen’s sendup of the industry, the Apple TV+ series “The Studio,” did well in the television categories.

This awards season already has its darlings – especially when it comes to films.

From Timothée Chalamet’s performance in “Marty Supreme” to the star-studded Leonardo DiCaprio-led cast of Paul Thomas Anderson’s drama “One Battle After Another,” those who are following the action are using nominations such as these to sharpen prediction for the Academy Awards.

“One Battle After Another” dominated Wednesday’s nominations with seven nominations, including for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture.

The Ryan Coogler horror blockbuster “Sinners” also scored several nods, including in supporting categories for Wunmi Mosaku and Miles Caton. Its prominent placement may further change the trajectory for horror films in terms of award recognition, along with Amy Madigan’s nod for “Weapons.”

The Actor Awards ceremony will stream live on Netflix on March 1.

The following are the nominations in full:

MOTION PICTURE CATEGORIES

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role

Timothée Chalamet – “Marty Supreme”

Leonardo DiCaprio – “One Battle After Another”

Ethan Hawke – “Blue Moon”

Michael B. Jordan – “Sinners”

Jesse Plemons – “Bugonia”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role

Jessie Buckley – “Hamnet”

Rose Byrne – “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”

Kate Hudson – “Song Sung Blue”

Chase Infiniti – “One Battle After Another”

Emma Stone – “Bugonia”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role

Miles Caton – “Sinners”

Benicio del Toro – “One Battle After Another”

Jacob Elordi – “Frankenstein”

Paul Mescal – “Hamnet”

Sean Penn – “One Battle After Another”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role

Odessa A’zion – “Marty Supreme”

Ariana Grande – “Wicked: For Good”

Amy Madigan – “Weapons”

Wunmi Mosaku – “Sinners”

Teyana Taylor – “One Battle After Another”

Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture

“Frankenstein”

“Hamnet”

“Marty Supreme”

“One Battle After Another”

“Sinners”

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture

“F1”

“Frankenstein”

“Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning”

“One Battle After Another”

“Sinners”

TELEVISION CATEGORIES

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series

Jason Bateman – “Black Rabbit”

Owen Cooper – “Adolescence”

Stephen Graham – “Adolescence”

Charlie Hunnam – “Monster: The Ed Gein Story”

Matthew Rhys – “The Beast in Me”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series

Claire Danes – “The Beast in Me”

Erin Doherty – “Adolescence”

Sarah Snook – “All Her Fault”

Christine Tremarco – “Adolescence”

Michelle Williams – “Dying for Sex”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series

Sterling K. Brown – “Paradise”

Billy Crudup – “The Morning Show”

Walton Goggins – “The White Lotus”

Gary Oldman – “Slow Horses”

Noah Wyle – “The Pitt”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series

Britt Lower – “Severance”

Parker Posey – “The White Lotus”

Keri Russell – “The Diplomat”

Rhea Seehorn – “Pluribus”

Aimee Lou Wood – “The White Lotus”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series

Ike Barinholtz – “The Studio”

Adam Brody – “Nobody Wants This”

Ted Danson – “A Man on the Inside”

Seth Rogen – “The Studio”

Martin Short – “Only Murders in the Building”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series

Kathryn Hahn – “The Studio”

Catherine O’Hara – “The Studio”

Jenna Ortega – “Wednesday”

Jean Smart – “Hacks”

Kristen Wiig – “Palm Royale”

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series

“The Diplomat”

“Landman”

“The Pitt”

“Severance”

“The White Lotus”

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“The Studio”

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series

“Andor”

“Landman”

“The Last of Us”

“Squid Game”

“Stranger Things”

