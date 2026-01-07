Revolution Jewelry Works partners with U.S. Figure Skating to keep a time-honored tradition going

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Figure skating has deep roots in Colorado Springs. Nearly every Olympic cycle, skaters who train at the Broadmoor Ice Hall qualify for the Games. We're also home to U.S. Figure Skating and the World Figure Skating Hall of Fame.

Now another time-honored tradition calls our city home and is made right here in southern Colorado. A local jeweler, with a love for the sport, is proud to make a very special pin. Awarded to only the best of the best in skating.

Much like figure skating, jewelry making requires precision, technique, and attention to detail. It's a craft of beauty.

"I love that we get to be a part of people's stories," says Jennifer Farnes, owner and master faceter at Revolution Jewelry Works. "Jewelry has always been built around love."

A love that takes time and repetition to master.

"The hours of practice and passion and time that go into becoming a competitive skater," says Farnes.

While skaters train, that same work ethic is replicated here at Revolution Jewelry Works in Colorado Springs, perfecting this pin.

"Here's how they come to us as a raw casting," says Farnes.

And these aren't just any pins. Revolution Jewelry Works is now the exclusive manufacturer of the elite Radix pin, awarded to U.S. medalists at the U.S. Championships, World Championships, and Olympic Winter Games. Including the upcoming 2026 Olympics in Milan and Cortina, Italy.

"The Radix Pins were actually started in the 40s by Harry Radix, and he just realized that all these competitors were putting in hours and hours and hours to compete, and then at the end of it they would get flowers and flowers wilt and die," says Farnes. "And he really wanted to create a more permanent memento that competitors could keep throughout their lifetime to really honor their skating history."

However the trust that funded the pins ran out of money. U.S. Figure Skating needed help and looked to partner with Farnes.

"U.S Figure Skating kind of realized that it was one of those things they may have to say, is it a stay or a go," says Farnes. "And that was where I said this is something that we can help."

Farnes has always loved figure skating and says her business is her legacy. She's honored to take on the financial responsibility to keep the tradition going for many years to come.

"To be a part of that history is exciting," says Farnes.

Farnes and her team also decided it was time to bring the pin into the modern era with a new design and color plan.

"The pins are now colored in gold, white gold, rose gold, and gray rhodium to reflect the placement, which has never been done before in the history of the pins," says Farnes.

The Radix pin is steeped in tradition. It might look different as it glides into a new generation, but its significance remains.

"This is something that has been around for 80 years, and now we get to continue that, and it is just mind-blowing to me that we get to be a part of this," says Farnes.

The first batch of pins will be awarded to medalists this week during the U.S. Championships in St. Louis. It's the event where the U.S. team will be selected for the Winter Olympics. We could have one woman and one pair team who train in Colorado Springs be named to the team.

