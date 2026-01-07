The Nickell Sisters

If you had a nickle for every time a Nickell made a play at Peyton High School, you'd be rich, "I started playing for Peyton in second grade, but as soon as we could walk, we got in YMCA basketball," says Sammi Nickell.

Sammi Nickell is the star player for the Peyton girls hoops team. Her younger sister, McKinley, starts alongside her and that's how the Nickell family rolls because ball is life, "When I got up here and started playing with her, it's just like a brand new opening. Like I saw how my sister played. I was like, Oh, I want to play like that. I want to be like her," says McKinley Nickell.

Sammi and McKinley are the last two Nickells suiting up for Peyton. Their older brother, Logan, helped the boys team to the state tournament three times. Their older sister, Abbie, led the Panthers to the state championship game as a senior, playing alongside Sammi, and setting the example. Now Sammie is the senior leader and McKinley is learning from her and it looks like Sammi's message is getting through.

The four Nickell siblings all have a legacy at Peyton but soon, McKinley will be the last Nickell sibling playing for the Peyton Panthers, "I genuinely love it, and I know next year it's going to be really hard. Just she always has a smile on her face and she just brings the joy to the team and everyone just relies on her," says Sammi Nickell.