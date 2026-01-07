Fountain Police arrest man following liquor store robbery

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Fountain Police Department (FPD) says that on Jan. 6, around 10 p.m., officers responded to a robbery at Klix Liquor Store on 6945 Mesa Ridge Parkway, leading to the arrest of a 32-year-old male.

FPD says that Tyson Dunckel allegedly entered the store and stole several bottles of alcohol before running outside, where an employee followed him. Police say Dunckle then pointed a gun at the employee, treating him, then driving away.

Police say they were able to identify Dunckel from security video recongzing him from prior encounters.

Law enforcement says they also discovered that the vehicle Dunckel was driving was stolen, and on Jan. 7, he was located entering a business on the 3700 block of Betty Drive wearing a paintball mask and ski goggles.

According to police, when he was approached, he ran and then tripped, dropping a handgun from his waistband. Officers were then able to take him into custody.

Dunckel has been charged with aggravated robbery, motor vehicle theft, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, and menacing confrims FPD.

