Evacuation order issued due to fire east of Yoder

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) issued an evacuation order near the 1300 block of Harding Road east of Yoder due to a fire on Jan. 7.

EPSO lifted the evacuation just before 4 p.m.

EPSO says multiple agencies were on the scene of the wildland fire and that the Edison Fire Protection District is the lead fire agency.

Details at this time are limited.

