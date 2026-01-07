Colorado Springs Police notify community of new Sexually Violent Predator resident

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is notifying the community that 43-year-old Nathan John Zaborski, who has been labeled as a “Sexually Violent Predator” (SVP), has moved to an address in Colorado Springs.

Zaborski was convicted of aggravated sexual contact with a child in Virginia in 2010, says CSPD. Police say he was also convicted of 3rd degree criminal trespass in 2000.

Law enforcement says he has registered to live at 3688 Iguana Dr and is 6' tall, 170lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes.

According to CSPD, he is one of 19 SVPs who live in Colorado Springs.

Under Colorado Law, CSPD is obligated to provide community notifications on SVPs.

Anyone with further questions about this SVP and this Community Notification process can contact Detective J.R. Brown of the Colorado Springs Police Department, Registered Sex Offender Unit, at 719-444-7672.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.