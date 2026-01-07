Cloudy, warm Wednesday ahead of snow Thursday

TODAY: We will stay warm today in southern Colorado ahead of the incoming storm. We are tracking highs in the low 60s in Pueblo and along the eastern plains. We will warm up to around 59 degrees in Colorado Springs. We are expecting increasing cloud cover today and breezy conditions once again.

TONIGHT: We will cool down to right around freezing along the I-25 corridor. Teens are also expected in the high country.

EXTENDED: A winter storm is expected to impact southern Colorado on Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. There is a Winter Storm Watch in effect from Thursday afternoon to Friday afternoon for northern El Paso County, including Monument Ridge and Black Forest. The watch also includes the Wet Mountains and Walsenburg. While the storm will clear out by Friday afternoon the roads in the morning will likely be icy. Seasonal temperatures stick around on Saturday. We will start to warm up Sunday with the return of the sun.