Skip to Content
News

Cloudy, warm Wednesday ahead of snow Thursday

KRDO
By
today at 5:25 AM
Published 5:18 AM

TODAY: We will stay warm today in southern Colorado ahead of the incoming storm. We are tracking highs in the low 60s in Pueblo and along the eastern plains. We will warm up to around 59 degrees in Colorado Springs. We are expecting increasing cloud cover today and breezy conditions once again.

TONIGHT: We will cool down to right around freezing along the I-25 corridor. Teens are also expected in the high country.

EXTENDED: A winter storm is expected to impact southern Colorado on Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. There is a Winter Storm Watch in effect from Thursday afternoon to Friday afternoon for northern El Paso County, including Monument Ridge and Black Forest. The watch also includes the Wet Mountains and Walsenburg. While the storm will clear out by Friday afternoon the roads in the morning will likely be icy. Seasonal temperatures stick around on Saturday. We will start to warm up Sunday with the return of the sun.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mackenzie Stafford

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.