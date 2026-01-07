Choose the look of Fountain’s next Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Fountain is asking for public input to finalize a design for a new fountain structure that will be in front of the City Hall.

According to city officials, the fountain will replace an old fountain/splash pad that was damaged during flooding in 2023.

The city says the new structure will be funded by a FEMA grant and that the city council has narrowed the options to two designs, which are shown below.

Courtesy of Fountain

Courtesy of Fountain

Both designs are meant to honor the 2026 anniversaries of America, Colorado, and Fountain. To vote for your favorite option, click here.

