White House discussing ‘options’ to acquire Greenland, says military use isn’t off the table

(CNN) — The White House said Tuesday that it is “discussing a range of options” to acquire Greenland, noting that using the US military is not off the table.

“President Trump has made it well known that acquiring Greenland is a national security priority of the United States, and it’s vital to deter our adversaries in the Arctic region. The President and his team are discussing a range of options to pursue this important foreign policy goal, and of course, utilizing the U.S. Military is always an option at the Commander in Chief’s disposal,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement to CNN.

President Donald Trump has shown renewed interest in recent days in acquiring the Danish territory, spurring a statement of support for Denmark from European leaders earlier Tuesday.

Senior White House aide Stephen Miller told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Monday that nobody would fight the US militarily “over the future of Greenland.”

This story is developing and will be updated.

