Online ordering for Girl Scout cookies opens with new cookie flavor

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Girl Scouts of Colorado is kicking off its 2026 cookie season, according to an organization spokesperson.

"Everyone loves Girl Scout Cookies, but we want people to see what’s behind the box,” said Leanna Clark, CEO of Girl Scouts of Colorado. “When you purchase cookies, you aren't just getting a treat. You’re supporting a girl's leadership journey and her hard work as a young business owner."

This season will feature a brand new cookie variety, Exploremore. The Girl Scouts say it is a rocky road ice cream-inspired cookie. It features notes of chocolate, marshmallow, and toasted almond cream.

You can head to this link to find a troop near you. Online sales are currently open, and cookies will become available next month. Starting Feb. 1, there will be in-person booth sales, which you can also find at that link.

According to the Girl Scouts of Colorado Exploremores, Adventurefuls, Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Trefoils, Dos-Si-Dos, and Lemon-Ups are $6 per package. Gluten-free Toffee-tastic is $7 per package.

