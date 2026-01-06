Missing children found in Manitou Springs; mother arrested

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The U.S. Marshals Service announces that they located two missing children in Manitou Springs and arrested their mother last month.

According to law enforcement, on Dec.19, around 9:30 p.m., Angela Hunt was arrested near US 24 and Manitou Avenue. After a search of her home, officers say they found two missing children, ages three and 12, who were reported missing in October out of Connecticut.

Both children have since been placed in Child Protective Services, according to law enforcement.

“This arrest and recovery demonstrate the critical importance of interagency cooperation when it

comes to protecting children,” said U.S. Marshal for the District of Colorado Kirk Taylor. “By working

together across state lines, our partners were able to safely locate these children and take a fugitive into

custody.”

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.