International Snow Sculpture Championships to return to Breckenridge

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (KRDO) -- The International Snow Sculpture Championships (ISSC) will return to Breckenridge later this month for the 35th year.

According to a spokesperson for the Breckenridge Tourism Office, the event will kick off on Jan. 24 with a ceremonial cannon start. Artists will then have 94 continuous hours to complete their work.

On Jan. 28, officials will hold the awards ceremony, crowning gold, silver, and bronze prizes. The sculptures will be available to view until Feb. 3.

The sculptures will also be lit in the evening for nighttime viewing. The entire event, including the opening and awards ceremonies, is free and open to the public, the Breckenridge Tourism Office says.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.